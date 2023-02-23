The 95th Annual Williams Lake Stampede will bust out of the chute a day earlier this year.

President Court Smith said after COVID they changed their format to a 3-day Pro Rodeo and one day of sanctioned bull riding.

That was held on the last day of the event but Smith said this go round, it’s planned to get the rodeo jump-started

“We’re going to run it on the first day of our event which is going to be June 29th, Pro Rodeos will go June 30th, and July 1st and 2nd. And of course, July 1st falls on Saturday and we know some companies are going to give the stat on Friday and some are going to give it on Monday. We just thought a Thursday night kick-off would be a great way to start the weekend.”

- Advertisement -

Smith noted last year when they held the sanctioned bull riding event on the 4th day of the Stampede they were almost sold out.

“I did not expect the crowd that we got. We don’t really know what to expect this year the Covid thing is still being analyzed by the experts but we’re hopeful that this year it’ll be a great way to kick off the weekend with a sanctioned Bull Riding and some other events that we’re still in the planning stages of that I can’t really announce for that kick-off but we’re excited about what it’s shaping up to be,” Court said.