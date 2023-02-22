Members of the Tl’etinqox First Nation went to the polls this past weekend to elect a Chief and 12 Councillors.
Unofficial election results show that for an 8th consecutive time, Joe Alphonse was re-elected.
He said whether it was his first or 8th time, that he was truly honored to be chosen.
“I think it’s an endorsement that you’re on the right track, a vote of confidence in the work that you’re doing representing your community. I’m ready to get back to work and get things moving again.”
Alphonse added he was also pleased with those who were elected councilors and is eager to get to work with them.
“I think three-quarters of the Councillors got elected back in, there’s always 3 or 4 that get elected every term and I’m pretty happy with the results from that. I think we have a good team, we don’t know everything that’s coming down the pipe but with a group like that, we’re pretty confident that we can tackle most issues.”
Alphonse also thanked the community for coming out and voting as it’s one of the most important things a group can do: to vote.