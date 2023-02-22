Members of the Tl’etinqox First Nation went to the polls this past weekend to elect a Chief and 12 Councillors.

Unofficial election results show that for an 8th consecutive time, Joe Alphonse was re-elected.

He said whether it was his first or 8th time, that he was truly honored to be chosen.

“I think it’s an endorsement that you’re on the right track, a vote of confidence in the work that you’re doing representing your community. I’m ready to get back to work and get things moving again.”

- Advertisement -

Alphonse added he was also pleased with those who were elected councilors and is eager to get to work with them.

“I think three-quarters of the Councillors got elected back in, there’s always 3 or 4 that get elected every term and I’m pretty happy with the results from that. I think we have a good team, we don’t know everything that’s coming down the pipe but with a group like that, we’re pretty confident that we can tackle most issues.”

Alphonse also thanked the community for coming out and voting as it’s one of the most important things a group can do: to vote.