Williams Lake City Council is wanting to work with the provincial government in looking for a overdose prevention site.

The site itself will be under provincial control, however council wants to be in on the conversation, and help the province with it’s location.

“We want to work with the provincial government to find a suitable location.” says Mayor Rathor

“People don’t want it here, don’t there, do this, do that, so these issues could be addressed.”

Council brought up the fact that 100 Mile House has a site in their hospital, which started a discussion around our hospital.

While there’s no guarantees on our hospital being used, Rathor said that he’d like supervision done by professionals.

As for how long the site will be up, Rathor is unsure, but is open to both short and long term time.