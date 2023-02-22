Today, Pink Shirt Day, will be recognized for the 16th year in workplaces, schools, and communities throughout the Cariboo, and in over 21 countries.

In 2007 two grade 12 students in Nova Scotia saw a Grade 9 student being bullied for wearing a pink shirt on the first day of school.

They bought a bunch of pink shirts and handed them out to other students to wear and by the end of that week, most were wearing them to show their support for the bullied student.

For the last 3 years, Do More Promotional in Williams Lake has been showing its support against bullying by creating unique Pink Shirt Day merchandise.

Owner Nancy Dron explained how it got started.

“A couple of years ago a Lake City Secondary staff member came to us with an idea to do the Pink Shirts locally. We partnered up with Lake City Secondary at that point and started doing the shirts primarily for them. From there it kind of it grew to open it up to the public and then to anybody who wanted to support a local charity.”

Dron said they’ll be donating 100 percent of the proceeds from the Pink Shirt Day merchandise to Foundry Cariboo Chilcotin.