Canada Post has put a yellow alert for deliveries in 100 Mile House.

This is due to the inclement weather and snow affecting the district.

The yellow alert that was issued means, that while they’ll try to deliver the packages, there may be delays.

deliveries will go back to normal once conditions improve, and is safe to do so.

No alerts were given to Williams lake or Quesnel.

To stay up to date with alerts put out by Canada post, you can visit their website here.