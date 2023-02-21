On February 19th, at 6:57am, Alexis Creek RCMP responded to a break and enter at a residence on the Anahim Reserve.

Police say that throughout the investigation, they managed to find the location of the suspect at another residence.

“Due to the nature of the call and the perceived risk to the public and police officer safety, the North District Emergency Response Team was called to assist.” says Staff Sgt. Kris Clark, BC RCMP.

“With their support, the occupants of the residence were safely removed, and the suspect was arrested.”

- Advertisement -

Clark said that the suspect was held in custody for a bail hearing the next day.

Police believe there’s no risk to the public, as the incident appeared to have been isolated.