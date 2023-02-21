For the fifth time this winter a deep freeze is about to set in on the Cariboo Region.

Armel Castellan, Meteorologist for Environment Canada said colder temperatures will start this evening when it drops down to minus 16, and for this time of year, it’s usually in the plus 3-degree range.

Castellan noted when he looked back at record temperatures from mid-December last year in Williams Lake, there may be a chance for 1 to be broken before the cold air leaves the region.

“It was minus 35, minus 37 and minus 36.6 on the 19th, 20th, and 21st of December were breaking records for cold. For temperatures to break records during this event we would need to be closer to the minus 27, minus 28-degree mark.”

He said it would have to be a lot colder for Quesnel to set a record over the next few days.

“On February 22nd the coldest it was on that day in 1957 was minus 34.4, the 23rd was minus 38.3 in 1936, the 24th has a record of minus 34.4 in 1922 and the 25th was minus 32.2.”

Castellan added that even though it’s supposed to warm up to minus 4 by Saturday, we’re still cooler than seasonal temperatures and will be for at least another week or so.