An ‘I stand with Ukraine walk’ will take place in Quesnel this Saturday (Feb 25) afternoon from 1 until 3.

Katrin MacLean is one of the organizers.

“We’re going to do is meet at spirit square, walk through mostly the town and downtown core and end at the legion. It’s to support and show that we still care about what’s happening in Ukraine.’

MacLean says it is personal for her on a couple of fronts.

“I have a friend that’s in Poland right now helping out her family. They fled Ukraine and she’s still there. She went in May and she’s been there I think almost this whole time, so I have been keeping in touch with her and hoping that she will give me more information on what is actually happening there.”

MacLean says her own family roots go back to Estonia, another former Soviet bloc country that is now independent.

“It’s history repeating itself. Putin is another Stalin as far as I am concerned, and what’s he’s doing Stalin did in the 40’s and onward. Ukraine got it’s independence and other countries that were under the Soviet bloc. My family comes from Estonia so we know what happened and we know what’s happening there, it’s the past repeating itself.”

Saturday’s walk will end at Lebourdais Park where people will be free to speak if they want.

MacLean says the event is for awareness, but she says if people want to donate money she can let them know which organizations are helping.