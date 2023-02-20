A pair of traffic stops in the Cariboo netted seizures of drugs for the BC Highway Patrol.

On Thursday, a Williams Lake RCMP BC Highway Patrol unit officer conducted a traffic stop on Highway 97 between 100 Mile House and Williams Lake for a Motor Vehicle Act Violation.

Mounties say the officer discovered the driver was transporting more than 250 cannabis plants without proper authorization.

The plants were seized, and the driving violations were dealt with.

“It is important to know that a maximum of four non-medicinal cannabis plants can be transported without proper authorization document,” said Sgt. Jason Nash of the Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol Unit.

“In a vehicle, they cannot be budding or flowering.”

On the same day, the Williams Lake BC Highway Patrol unit, with the assistance of the 100 Mile House IPS, intercepted a northbound SUV on Highway 97 near Lac La Hache for a motor vehicle act offence.

Police say while dealing with the single occupant of the vehicle, officers initiated a Controlled Drug an Substances Act investigation, regarding the Possession for the Purpose of Trafficking.

They say the driver was arrested at the scene, and approximately 1.5 kg of suspected cocaine was found when the vehicle was searched.

The vehicle, drugs and related items were seized as a part of the investigation, and the driver was released to attend court at a later date while the investigation is ongoing.