Northern Health Board is recognizing the efforts of its healthcare foundations, fundraising societies and auxiliaries.

This comes after the February board meeting, which presented the work that had been done by the organizations.

Quesnel has two organizations that raised money, being GR Baker Hospital Auxiliary, and Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association.

Through 2021-2022, GR Baker Hospital Auxiliary contributed $96,787, with Quesnel and District Hospice Palliative Care Association raising $2,307.

- Advertisement -

In a release from Northern Health, Chair Colleen Nyce said “The Northern Health board is humbled by their generosity and contributions towards improving health care for the people who live in the North.”

In total, over $2.2 million was raised for Northern Health, which went towards equipment, and areas in need of urgent funding.