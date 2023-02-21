More than 110 volunteer and composite fire departments in the Province will receive their share of $6.3 million for equipment and training from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

Of that total 6 are in the Cariboo Region.

Chimney and Felker Lakes Volunteer Fire Department will get $29,981 for Wildfire fire training and equipment upgrades.

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department has been approved for $29,393 for BC structure firefighter minimum training standards.

$29,947 will be going to Wells Volunteer Fire Brigade equipment and training project.

Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department was approved for $27,552 for safety equipment for new recruits.

Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department is to receive $23,076 for fire protection and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue just under 30-thousand for a sprinkler protection unit.

The funds are to help bolster firefighting response to make people and communities safer.