Several Cariboo Communities To Benefit From Funding For Firefighting Equipment And Training

By Pat Matthews
Stock image of Canadian money. (VistaRadio Stock Image)

More than 110 volunteer and composite fire departments in the Province will receive their share of $6.3 million for equipment and training from the Community Emergency Preparedness Fund.

Of that total 6 are in the Cariboo Region.

Chimney and Felker Lakes Volunteer Fire Department will get $29,981 for Wildfire fire training and equipment upgrades.

Horsefly Volunteer Fire Department has been approved for $29,393 for BC structure firefighter minimum training standards.

$29,947 will be going to Wells Volunteer Fire Brigade equipment and training project.

Watch Lake-North Green Lake Volunteer Fire Department was approved for $27,552 for safety equipment for new recruits.

Mcleese Lake Volunteer Fire Department is to receive $23,076 for fire protection and 100 Mile House Fire Rescue just under 30-thousand for a sprinkler protection unit.

The funds are to help bolster firefighting response to make people and communities safer.

