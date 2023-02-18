Listen Live

Reviews being conducted for Williams Lake mayoral race
Reviews being conducted for Williams Lake mayoral race

By Zachary Barrowcliff
(supplied by Elections BC)

Elections BC have confirmed that they are aware of the allegations made, surrounding the mayoral race.

In a statement from Elections BC, they say “We are reviewing the campaign financing disclosure statements submitted by candidates in William’s Lake.”

“Our review is ongoing and we have not made any determination on whether or not a violation of the Local Elections Campaign Financing Act (LECFA) has occurred.”

Elections BC added that If a violation does occur, it could result in an administrative monetary penalty.

Williams Lake Councillor Scott Nelson and Mayor Surinderpal Rathor have made allegations against each other.

The previous story on the allegations can be found here.

