A suspect, referred to by some as the overnight bandit in Williams Lake, has pleaded guilty to two of the four charges against her.

26-year old Jerrika Leigh Hill-Jackson pleaded guilty to two counts of breaking out after entering to commit an offence, while the other two charges against her, both for theft under $5,000, were stayed.

Hill-Jackson received a 4 month conditional sentence as well as 12 months probation.

The charges were in connection to two incidents back in October, one at a business on Prosperity Way on October 16th and the other at a business on First Avenue North on October 17th, 2022.

RCMP say in-store video revealed that a female had locked herself inside the stores, and was observed stealing merchandise and then leaving with the items once staff had left.

Police say in both cases video surveillance was used to identify a suspect.