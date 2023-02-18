After dropping the first game in their best-of-three playoff series to the Nechako Northstars on the road, the Williams Lake Stampeders are looking to tie it up tonight on home ice.

Winger Kurtis Bond said the team can’t wait to hit the ice.

“We thought we played quite well in game one last Saturday night. We probably doubled them in shots, we just ran into a hot goalie. We’re hoping the chances go a different way this weekend. We hope we can get this thing done.”

Should the Stampeders get the win they’ll force a game 3 to be played tomorrow afternoon at the Cariboo Memorial Recreation Complex in Williams Lake.

“We’re planning on playing two this weekend,” Bond said, “We have our sights set on playing against Quesnel next here weekend so we need to take care of business and get it done.”