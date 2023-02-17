100 Mile Fire Rescue Chief Roger Hollander said they were on the scene yesterday (February 17) afternoon at 12:20 at a residence just off Horselake Road.

“The occupants were out of their home and our crews were able to ladder the structure and were able to suppress the fire. We extinguished it from the firebox and from the top of the chimney and then we made sure that there was no extension as far as the fire spreading. We monitored the air to make sure that there was no Carbon Monoxide or smoke,” Hollander said.

He add that they ventilated the building and all was well as there was no damage to the residence and the occupants were unharmed.