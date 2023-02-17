Central Cariboo Search and Rescue is grieving the loss of one of its members who perished in an avalanche last weekend in the Chilcotin south of Tatla Lake.

In a statement on their Facebook page, CCSAR Chief Rick White said this member tragically passed in a recent avalanche event on Potato Peak alongside one other person who was a dear friend.

“This member was a treasured part of our team. They were dedicated, passionate, and full of joy.” White said, “Our Central Cariboo Search and Rescue avalanche team, with mutual aid from Prince George Search and Rescue, were the ones to respond to this heartbreaking event. The loss of this member is being felt with enormous grief amongst all of our membership.”

White said that Critical Incident stress management is being utilized for those who responded to the call, and for the entire team.

“This member’s kind soul, and bright light will be significantly missed.”