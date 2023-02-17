Applications are open for this year’s round of Canada Post Community Foundation grants.

They are open to Canadian charities, schools and community organizations that provide programming for children and youth, up to age 21.

According to the foundation, applications for the grants, which range in value up to $25,000, will be accepted from all communities across the country with a focus on local grassroots initiatives. Those include literacy and language programs, youth outreach services, programs supporting Indigenous youth and well as gender diversity programs and many others.

In addition, the foundation also offers up to four $50,000-Signature Grants, one of which is the Indigenous Truth and Reconciliation Signature Grant introduced last year and awarded to an organization supporting educational initiatives for children and youth that increase the understanding of Indigenous culture and foster meaningful conversations in the spirit of Reconciliation.

- Advertisement -

The deadline to submit applications is March 9 at noon Eastern Time, with recipients to be announced this August.

You can learn more about the grants or submit your own application by clicking here.