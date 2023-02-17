The provincial government has approved a couple of transportation grants for the City of Quesnel.

That includes one, for more than 499 thousand dollars, from the Active Transportation Infrastructure program.

Chris Coben is the Director of Infrastructure and Capital Works.

“This project is a project that we’ve identified as the trail that goes down to the Riverfront access from the Golden Centre. It’s gone into really bad disrepair, it’s falling over, so a grant was applied for and was received to replace that trail.”

Coben says it will mean improved access, an improved grade, it will be wider and safer for users.

The 499 thousand dollars represents 70 percent of the total bill.

The city’s portion will be just over 200 thousand.

Quesnel also received a $25,000 Active Transportation Network Planning Grant.

That will be used to update the plan and to incorporate new and future developments.