A psychiatric assessment has been ordered for a man accused of abducting a young boy in Quesnel.

44-year old Jason Penner is due back in court on April 12th.

He’s charged with abduction of a person under-14 and with abduction of a person under 16.

Quesnel RCMP received a report of a missing 10-year old boy back on July 21st, 2022.

- Advertisement -

He was last seen riding his bike along Avery Avenue in West Quesnel at around 3-30 in the afternoon.

Police say they told that he was in the company of an adult male who was also on a bicycle.

RCMP say the identity of the man was established, and shortly after 8 o’clock the following morning they attended a residence and located the boy safe.