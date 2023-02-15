Cariboo-Chilcotin residents can look forward to the long awaited additions to the Cariboo Memorial Hospital (CMH).

Interior Health signed a contract for the redevelopment project with Graham Design Builders LP as soon as this spring.

In a release from the province, Adrian Dix, Health Minister said the redevelopment project includes a new emergency department, mental health unit, and cancer department.

The addition will be three storeys, including a basement, covering 100,100 square feet.

The redevelopment will look to add 25 in-patient beds, for a total of 53 in the hospital.

Construction is said to happen in two phases, with the first beginning this spring and ending in fall 2026.

Phase two will begin in fall 2026, and is scheduled to complete in early 2029.

The project budget will be over $366 million, and will be shared by the Province an d the Cariboo Chilcotin Regional Hospital District.

More information on the redevelopment project can be found here.