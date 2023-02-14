Listen Live

People evacuated as smoke built up in 100 Mile House bank

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - 100 Mile House Fire-Rescue Facebook

The 100 Mile House RBC saw people evacuated earlier this afternoon, with smoke coming from the roof.

100 Mile Fire Rescue arrived with everyone evacuated out of the building to determine the cause of the smoke build up.

“Fire crews confirmed that there was some smoke inside as a result of a rooftop HVAC unit.” says Roger Hollander, Fire Chief.

“It did have a belt that burnt off, so that smoke went through the HVAC unit in the system and into the bank.”

Hollander noted that they had 3 apparatus on scene as well as the fire department command vehicle, and nine fire department members.

fire crews responded to the call at around 1:30pm, and was able to allow everyone back into the bank around an hour after.

Hollander wanted to thank the employees at RBC, who were quick to call for emergency crews.

