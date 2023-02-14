Correlieu hosted and won the North Central Zone Junior Boys Basketball Championships over the weekend.
They went into the tournament as the second ranked team.
Correlieu opened with a 52-45 victory over Nechako Valley from Vanderhoof.
They followed that up with a 61-51 win over Prince George Secondary to set up a matchup against the top ranked team from D.P. Todd in Prince George.
Correlieu came away witha convincing 42 to 33 victory to qualify for the BC Championships for the first time in more than a decade.
Shooting guard Josh Pontius was named the tournament MVP.
Two of his teammated were named all-stars.
Point guard Gavin Paterson was named a 1st Team all-star, while center Hunter Jones was named to the 2nd Team.
The Provincial Championships will take place at the Langley Events Centre from February 25th through the 28th.