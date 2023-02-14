The Williams Lake Fire Department (WLFD) is looking to bring on some new recruits with its information sessions.

The department is looking to host the sessions at the Fire Hall on February 15th and 16th at 7:00pm, to give people as much opportunity to join.

“If there is anybody in the community that has an interest in serving your area, firefighting is one of truly the best things that you can get into.” says Evan Dean, Fire Chief.

“Gives you an incredible sense of community and a family atmosphere that really, you can’t beat.”

The department has already seen some interest in the positions they’re offering, with people already grabbing applications.

Dean says it’s tough to determine how many people will go the the sessions, but he’s hoping to get over 10 people to come.

The positions will be for paid on-call duty for anyone else who may be interested in joining the WLFD.