Quesnel RCMP were called to McNaughton Centre at around 1-45 this (Tuesday) morning for a report of a possible explosive device.

School staff followed safety protocols and quickly evacuated the school for the safety of students and staff.

Police then investigated with the assistance of the Quesnel Volunteer Fire Department.

Sergeant Clay Kronebusch says an investigation into the incident determined that there was no explosive device.

- Advertisement -

“At this point it’s looking like it was either a prank or a false call. We do have a lead on the source of it, we’re just following up on that to confirm.”

Kronebusch says making a false call is a serious thing.

“It depends on the nature of the call and what was said but it can lead to possible criminal charges for uttering threats, public mischief, various things like that.”

Kronebusch says they would like to thank the staff of the school for ensuring the students were safe, as well as the staff at the Royal Canadian Legion for providing students with a safe location while they investigated.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Quesnel RCMP (250-992-9211.)