(From the files of Darrin Bain staff)

The Prince George RCMP is investigating an early morning homicide.

Shortly after midnight, the Prince George RCMP responded to a report of a disturbance at a residence on the 3700 block of Lansdowne Road.

“When police officers arrived at the location, they found one female victim deceased. Investigators are now looking to identify two women who were seen leaving the residence at approximately 12:30 a.m.,” said Cpl. Jennifer Cooper.

“If anyone witnessed these people leaving the neighborhood or has surveillance or dash camera footage from that area, they can contact an investigator by calling the Prince George RCMP non-emergency line at 250-561-3300.”

The Prince George RCMP’s Serious Crime Unit has taken conduct of the investigation; police officers will remain at the residence for some time as the investigation continues.

This is the second homicide investigation of the year for the Prince George RCMP.

The Prince George RCMP reported six last year.