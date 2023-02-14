An avalanche over the weekend claimed two lives.

Avalanche Canada said it happened on Saturday, February 11th, when two skiers were caught on an east-facing slope on Potato Peak, approximately 40 kilometers south of Tatla Lake.

“The skiers had accessed the area using snowmobiles but were skiing at the time of the accident”, Avalanche Canada said, “Both victims were fully buried and did not survive.”

They went on to say that Search and Rescue were notified when the victims were reported overdue, they were located and recovered from the accident area.

- Advertisement -

According to Avalanche Canada, the avalanche ran on a layer of facets approximately 30-40 centimeters up from the base of the snowpack.

The slope was characterized as highly wind-affected, containing areas of deeply wind-drifted snow and areas where the snow cover was thin and rocky.