(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

A moment of euphoria quickly turned into disappointment for a Prince George couple.

Over the weekend, Dan and Cerise Lewis were tidying up their house when they stumbled upon a Clue-themed Scratch and Win ticket – after getting all three symbols right they celebrated what they thought was a 100-thousand dollar prize.

The only problem was the ticket purchased expired a mere five days earlier.

Dan says it feels like a punch in the gut, as the 100 grand would have paid off all their debt.

