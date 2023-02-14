Individuals and operators in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast region can apply once again to the Spark Mentorship and Grants Program.

For the second year in a row, this program will match selected applicants from the region with a tourism mentor, and provide a $3,000 grant and additional partner support to help them develop their local tourism ideas.

Entrepreneurs, small businesses, and non-profit organizations based in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast can apply until March 16th for a chance at becoming one of the selected Spark recipients.

Following a review process, 5 finalists will be invited to a virtual Pitch Session where 3 winners will be selected.

Last year’s Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Spark recipients were Cheryl Maccarthy and Dave Jorgenson of Historic Stays in Barkerville and Wells, Alex Bracewell of Bracewell Alpine Wilderness Adventures based out of Tatlayoko Lake, Erin Yeo and Kelly Servinski of the Tutti Gravel Inn in Clinton.

For more information on the Spark Mentorships and Grants Program and upcoming information sessions visit Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Innovation.