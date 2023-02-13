The Justin Nillson rink captured this year’s mixed Valentines bonrpiel at the Quesnel Curling Club.

Nilsson, who also skips the first place Child Development Centre team in Quesnel’s Super League, led his team to a 9-2 victory over Erik Eriksson in the A-final.

Shari Needham, Dave Needham and Dana Johansen make up the rest of the winning team.

The Dave Plant rink (Terri Matula, Daryll Matula and Shar Berg) captured the B event with a 9-2 win over Dave Henderson, and Earl Nikirk (Cindy Nikirk, Derrick Dejong and Jill Chandler) took the C 7-2 over Jim Somerville.

A total of 12 rinks took part.