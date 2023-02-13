A TikTok video from Quesnel has drawn the attention of millions of viewers worldwide.

It features a toddler helping his mom getting empty water bottles out of the back of a truck at Cariboo Water.

Tamara Pelletier says they often catch their 15 month old son Thomas doing cute little things.

“We catch him doing cute little things. I took over as manager/owner back in September. Kurt Pethick is the owner, he’s my fiance, and he’s (Thomas) just our little son. I’m a nurse and instead of going back to nursing, I took over the water shop for now so I could bring him with me, and he’s just watched us unload and load the trucks. I am so almost used to it now I guess, he just likes to help out.”

Pelletier decided to put this on TikTok, and as of noon today, she says it had almost 30 million views and 80 thousand comments.

“People are just commenting about how cute it is, how it’s so great to see kids leading by example which is kind of the goal I want to set as a parent so it kind of falls into all of our values and it just took off. The comments also are, I think just given the time that we’re in, there are lots of men commenting on how he’s working harder than half of his crew, and other parents saying my teenager won’t even do this, that or the other thing, just that kind of stuff.”

Pelletier says even Howie Mandel did a duet with it.