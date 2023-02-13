Williams Lake RCMP, BC Highway Patrol, and the Coroners Service continue to investigate the circumstances surrounding a fatal collision on Highway 97, south of 150 Mile House, that claimed one life and sent a second passenger to hospital with serious injuries.

Police say on Friday, February 10th, 2023, at approximately 12:35 pm they received a report of a two-vehicle MVI where an occupant was reported to have been ejected from the vehicle following a rollover.

Ambulance Services and Fire Rescue were on the scene upon police arrival tending to the 7 occupants of the two vehicles.

“Preliminary findings suggest two southbound vehicles collided as one was attempting a pass.” Corporal Breneau of the BC Highway Patrol Quesnel Unit, said in a release, “One occupant died at the hospital and another is still in hospital with serious injuries.”

Police said Highway 97 south of 150 Mile House was closed for a period of time to allow a collision analyst with the Integrated Collision Analyst and Reconstructionist Services team to conduct a full examination of the scene.

The investigation into the circumstances leading to the collision is ongoing.

If you witnessed this crash and have not yet spoken to police or you have any information or in-car camera footage that may assist the investigators, you are asked to call Williams Lake RCMP, BC Highway Patrol Unit.