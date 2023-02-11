One dead and another critically injured after yesterday’s (February 10th) motor vehicle incident, south of 150 Mile House.

16-year old Kaylee Iverson passed away from injuries caused by the accident, with her older brother Konnor being airlifted to Kamloops.

Taylor Piccolo, created a GoFundMe after hearing about the accident.

“The family needed support, and needed to not worry about the financial aspect of we can’t work, or rush to go back to work to support their family when they just lost their daughter and son in critical condition.” says Piccolo.

Piccolo says she’s spoken with the family a couple times to pass on messages.

The goal was originally set at $15,000 yesterday, but has since raised over $50,000 with the new goal at $65,000.

She says that she wasn’t surprised that the community rallied together for the family, but was worried that people would think the GoFundMe page was a scam.

Piccolo doesn’t expect to take the GoFundMe page down until the family asks for it to get taken down.