For valentines day this year, leave the thermostat alone.

According to BC Hydro, over one quarter of BC’s couples regularly squabble about power usage.

The most common topics of discussion are related to temperature, including leaving windows and doors open or closed.

Not turning off the lights or electronics is a second source of friction, BC Hydro said two-thirds of people have argued about leaving lights or televisions on when the room is empty.

Water use and sleeping temperature are also common disagreements.

To cut down on these fights and be more power smart, BC Hydro recommends the following:

Taking some temperature recommendations: BC Hydro recommends setting the thermostat at 21 degrees Celsius when relaxing or watching TV, 18 degrees Celsius when cooking or doing housework, and 16 degrees Celsius when away from home or sleeping.

Considering a heat pump: a heat pump can both heat and cool efficiently, and they are environmentally friendly too, thanks to BC Hydro’s clean hydroelectricity.

Skipping the heat: running a full load is the most efficient way to use the dishwasher, but skipping the heat dry function can cut its electricity use in half.

Draftproofing: use caulking and weather stripping to seal gaps and cracks around doors, windows and outlets to prevent heat from leaking out and cold air from coming in.

Lighting smart: use energy-efficient LED lighting inside and outside and put timers on the outdoor lights so they do not remain on the entire day.

– With files from Will Peters, My PG Now