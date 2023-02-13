With 100 Mile House Wranglers players getting ready for the playoffs, the team is already looking to the future behind the scenes.

The team will not only bring in their previous camp, Dale Hladun, General Manager, also says they’re bringing in something new.

“On March 31st, April 1st and 2nd weekend, we’re hosting our Wrangler tryout camp for guys that are born 2007 and older, but we’ve got another division of it.” says Hladun

“We called it Future Stars, for kids that are born in 2008 and 2009.”

The goal is to see who’s down the road, and to give the kids experience as to what junior hockey is going to be like.

It also give the parents an opportunity to learn about they pathways beyond minor hockey.

For more information on the programs, you can visit the 100 Mile House Facebook page here.