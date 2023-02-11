This weekend, the Cariboo could see the warm and clear weather start to fade as the week progresses.

For this weekend, the Cariboo will stay fairly warm, especially in Quesnel and Williams lake, however Philippe-Alain Bergeron, Meteorologist, says precipitation will come along with it.

“Most of the stronger precipitation, it’s really on the north coast, but there’s a little bit spilling over into the Interior.” says Bergeron

“That’s why there’s the risk of snow and risk of freezing rain for the Cariboo and Williams Lake.”

While it isn’t on Environment Canada’s forecast, he mentioned that Monday morning could see some more snow.

The rest of the week is where we’ll start to see closer to seasonal temperatures, with Bergeron saying we’ll see modified arctic air.

He says it won’t be the typical arctic air, due to it being warmer than usual.

As of today (February 11th), Quesnel will look to be below freezing temperatures around minus 1, with Williams Lake and 100 Mile House to hover at zero.