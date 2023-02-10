Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNews100 Mile HouseRCMP searching for missing woman who could be in the Cariboo
News100 Mile HouseWilliams Lake

RCMP searching for missing woman who could be in the Cariboo

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - RCMP

Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Kianna Kisyel.

In a release from RCMP, they say that she was reported missing on January 29th, and was last scene at the 10600-block of City Parkway in Surrey.

Police are actively searching for her, and are wanting to confirm her well-being.

Kisyel is described as:

  • Indigenous female
  • 5’3
  • 161lbs
  • short brown hair
  • green eyes
  • light/fair complexion

Police say that she has travelled to Williams Lake and 100 Mile House in the past.

Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air