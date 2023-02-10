Surrey RCMP are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 26-year-old Kianna Kisyel.
In a release from RCMP, they say that she was reported missing on January 29th, and was last scene at the 10600-block of City Parkway in Surrey.
Police are actively searching for her, and are wanting to confirm her well-being.
Kisyel is described as:
- Indigenous female
- 5’3
- 161lbs
- short brown hair
- green eyes
- light/fair complexion
Police say that she has travelled to Williams Lake and 100 Mile House in the past.
Anyone with information is asked to call Surrey RCMP at 604-599-0502.