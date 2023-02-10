The best of three playoffs get underway in the Central Interior Hockey League this weekend.

The Williams Lake Stampeders will open on the road against the Nechako Northstars in Vanderhoof tomorrow (Saturday) night.

The two teams met twice during the regular season splitting the series a game a piece with Williams Lake winning the first one 5-1 and dropping the second 7-6.

“They didn’t do so well that game,” Stamps President Willy Devuyst said, “but I mean that’s the way it goes unfortunately and the guys are just pumped. The guys are prepared for this game and they to win it bad.”

Games 2 and 3, if necessary, would then be played back in the Lake City next weekend.