The year over year unemployment rate in the Cariboo region was up significantly last month.

Vincent Ferrao, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, takes a look at the numbers.

“The unemployment rate this January, which is a three month average ending in January, was 6.1 percent. In December for the Cariboo it was 5.6 percent, and a year ago it was 3.1 percent in January of last year.”

Ferrao says the number of people working in the region also fell by a significantly statistical amount.

“This January there were 82,600 people working. A year ago there were 90,000.”

He says most of the declines were in two areas.

“In construction this January we had 64-hundred people working. In January of last year there were 89-hundred. And the other sector was accommodation and food, 44-hundred working last month and a year ago there were 64-hundred.”

The national jobless rate was an even 5 percent in January, which was unchanged despite the addition of 150,000 jobs in the economy.

BC’s unemployment rate was 4.4 percent, which was the 4th lowest in the country.

Quebec had the lowest at just 3.9 percent.

Here is a breakdown of all the provinces: