Williams Lake student Melissa Rispin, took part and found success in the 2023 JDC West Competition.

In a release from UNBC, they say that the competition is seen as the Olympic Games for business students.

Rispin was apart of both the non-profit team, and the executive team to try and solve a business case and form a presentation on it.

Under the executive team, she was the Vice President of Charity, which was the category that happened to walk away with first place, raising $90,115.

- Advertisement -

Second place was the University of BC, which raised $80,401.

The event took place over a three day period, January 13th to the 15th, with a total of 12 teams competing.

For more information on the competition, you can find it on UNBC’s website here.

The list of teams can also be found here.