HomeNewsWilliams Lake Student with UNBC wins in Saskatoon
NewsWilliams Lake

Williams Lake Student with UNBC wins in Saskatoon

By Zachary Barrowcliff
UNBC Sign (Photo by Abby Dooks, UNBC)

Williams Lake student Melissa Rispin, took part and found success in the 2023 JDC West Competition.

In a release from UNBC, they say that the competition is seen as the Olympic Games for business students.

Rispin was apart of both the non-profit team, and the executive team to try and solve a business case and form a presentation on it.

Under the executive team, she was the Vice President of Charity, which was the category that happened to walk away with first place, raising $90,115.

Second place was the University of BC, which raised $80,401.

The event took place over a three day period, January 13th to the 15th, with a total of 12 teams competing.

For more information on the competition, you can find it on UNBC’s website here.

The list of teams can also be found here.

