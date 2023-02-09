(With files by Josiah Spyker-MyKootenayNow)

B.C.’s auditor general says the Provincial Health Services Authority (PHSA) has not provided consistent access to mental health and substance use services for Indigenous people in B.C. correctional centres.

The report from the auditor general states that the PHSA could not confirm whether Indigenous clients entering corrections were provided with the necessary services.

They also couldn’t confirm that they were assessed appropriately, or if discharge care plans were in place for their release.

“The social, economic and health impacts of colonialism and discrimination are evident in correctional centres, where Indigenous people are over-represented by a wide margin,” said auditor general Michael Pickup in a release.

