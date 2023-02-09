The City of Williams Lake has called in a Geo Techincal Engineer to look into the recent land slippage at the Green Acres Trailer Court.

Chief Administrative Officer Gary Muraca said they were notified about it yesterday (Wednesday) by a resident in Green Acres and crews were sent out to have a look.

“It’s the area where slippage had previously happened. We believe it’s part of the old activity but just to be sure we’re reaching out to our Geo Technical Engineer t come take a look and give us an assessment as well as notify the property owner of the potential concerns.”

Muraca said it’s off of private property and so there should be nobody in that area.

“We don’t think that there is anything that’s going to happen imminently if at all but we want to make sure,” Muraca said.