The Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation (Canoe Creek Band) hosted their Williams Lake office grand opening this afternoon.

The new office gives a variety of opportunity, but the key benefit is directed at their staffing.

“Because we’re a semi-isolated community, it’s hard to retain certain positions in our community.” says Kukpi7 Hank Adam.

“So the concept around this here is we’d be able to offer potential employees that live out of the community, maybe a couple days working here.”

- Advertisement -

One of the biggest issues they face are staff travelling to Canoe Creek, as the roads leading up during winter are unsafe.

The work to get the office ready to go began in late September 2022, with people able to go in and out by early November.

Down the road, they’ll look to potentially add offices to Kamloops and Vancouver.

For more information on Stswecem’c Xget’tem First Nation, you can visit their website here.