The CRD will be applying for grants to go towards a terminal expansion for the Anahim Lake airport.

The total project cost will sit at $663,456, with $132,691 hopefully being paid by the Northern Development Trust (NDIT) and the rest from the province’s Rural Economic Diversification Program.

“The biggest thing is the project will double the size of the existing terminal building, adding about 1000 square feet of passenger reception space.” says Tolin Pare Area J Director.

“As well as a check in counter and another new washroom for the ever growing use of this terminal.”

They also sees more use in the winter months from Bella Coola, as their airport gets weathered in at times.

There’s no set time as to when the project will start, but Pare said that they hope for a completion date of Fall 2023, if the receive the grant.