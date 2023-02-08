The MLA for Cariboo-Chilcotin is looking forward to responding formally to Monday’s (February 6) Throne Speech.

Lorne Doerkson said he hopes he gets a chance this week to ask questions of the Premier and the rest of the Government on what wasn’t said especially when it comes to rural British Columbia.

“I did not hear the word Forestry very often. There are other sectors that I think are very concerned. There was no mention of LNG, no mention of accelerating the response to the overdose crisis in our Province. There’s a lot that was missing from this Throne Speech and I think that’s the biggest concern. I think people are looking for results and not fancy announcements”.

Doerkson added the biggest item that makes him worry is the commitment to Rural British Columbia.

“Certainly that is part of my Critic role, and obviously my job is to understand what Rural BC will get. I know that with communities certainly suffering recent announcements in places like Chetwynd and Prince George, I really expected a lot more with respect to the Forest Industry and I really expected it to be top of mind in this Throne Speech and really wasn’t and that is concerning.”