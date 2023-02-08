21 golden retrievers were recently surrendered to the BC SPCA Quesnel Branch, as numbers increase across the province.

The breeder, who’s operation was near Quesnel, reached out to the SPCA in hopes for them to find new homes for them.

In a release from the BC SPCA, Eileen Drever, Senior Officer, said that “We always want people to contact us if they need help, but the surge in large-scale intakes is definitely putting a strain on our resources.”

“This places pressure not only on the staff and resources in our facilities, but on our network of foster families, who help us care for these animals.”

The high number in surrender’s come from breeding operations setup during covid, which are now closing down.

“Now that people are back to work and to their regular routines, the market has dropped off and we are getting calls for help from breeders who are overwhelmed with the number of animals in their care.” said Drever.

Quesnel SPCA also put out a Facebook post in regards to their situation with the new dogs.

For more information on the golden retrievers, you can visit the BC SPCA website here.