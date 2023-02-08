Miscommunication led to Williams Lake Council’s discussion into this year’s Stampede Parade, and potentially beyond.

Council wants Willie Dye to either head, or partner with a non profit organization to organize the parade, as per city policy.

It was clear that he wasn’t annoyed at the policy that he was only recently made aware of, but rather nobody from the City reaching out to him about it, which he now looks to get sorted.

“I want to talk to staff, make sure that it’s done, because these things take time.” says Dye, Chairman of the Stampede Parade Committee.

“Hopefully get a partner and also help in the long run for making a non for profit society that would head up the Stampede Parade.”

For now, Dye is hoping to partner with community policing to follow the policy, and move forward with the parade.

Though, he would have preferred to continue the same way as last year, which Councillor Nelson agreed with, but was ultimately shot down since Council and Dye agreed to follow the policy.

Council also didn’t want to step over any other non profit who may have wanted to take a crack at organizing the parade by simply handing the reigns to Dye without proper policies being followed.

On the point of the City not contacting Dye, he says the last few days have made him extremely angry, and felt as he had been treated cheaply by council.

Once Dye gets partnered with a non-profit, council made a point that he would be top of the list to organize the parade, as they would like for him to continue.