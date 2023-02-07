$72,000 will be given over the next three years to the Yeqox Nilin Justice Society.

The money will be through the Indigenous Resilience and Recovery Grant, that 22 other Indigenous-led non-profit organizations are apart of.

“We applied through NRT, that’s the New Relationship Trust. It’s a three year grant that we were successful in.” says Violet Fuller, Executive Director.

“This will allow us to hire a new person to help us provide the services within our organization.”

The organization offers restorative justice with Indigenous court once a month.

As for when the funding will come into effect, Fuller said that they look to make the hire today (February 7th), with work hopefully beginning next Monday.

For more information on the Yeqox Nilin Justice Society, you can visit their website here.