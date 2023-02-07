A trial date has been set for a Quesnel man who is accused of arson.

41-year old Bobby Schilling is due back in provincial court on July 19th.

Schilling is charged with arson in relation to an inhabited property, arson damaging property, arson by negligence, and theft under $5,000.

The charges are in connection with a fire in the 500 block of Anderson Drive back in February of 2021.

Quesnel RCMP assisted the fire department, and investigators determined that the fire was deliberately set at the back of the residence.

Police also determined that a laptop and some cash were stolen.