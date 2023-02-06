The kings and queens of the red necks were crowned at the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Redneck Reunion men’s and ladies joint bonspiel.

Ron Bisaro claimed the A-event title in a dramatic men’s championship on Sunday. (Feb 5)

They outlasted Mark Law 6-5 in an extra end.

Fresno Construction, skipped by Tim Richards from Quesnel, claimed the B-event 7-3 over Tom Dall from 100 Mile House.

Daryl Halfnights captured the C-event final with a steal of 5 in the last end for a 7-6 victory over Jerry Mooney.

The ladies title went to Dianne Menzer from 100 Mile.

Her team knocked off Laura Balls from Williams Lake.

Keri Dunsmore defeated Brenda Sanford in the B-final, while Lynn Lanki claimed the C over Blair Mohr.