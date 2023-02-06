Listen Live

Listen Live

Listen Live

type here...
HomeNewsWilliams Lake bonspiel produces winners from Quesnel, 100 Mile and the Lake...
NewsQuesnel

Williams Lake bonspiel produces winners from Quesnel, 100 Mile and the Lake City

By George Henderson
(R Dyok, MyCaribooNow.com staff)

The kings and queens of the red necks were crowned at the Williams Lake Curling Club’s Redneck Reunion men’s and ladies joint bonspiel.

Ron Bisaro claimed the A-event title in a dramatic men’s championship on Sunday. (Feb 5)

They outlasted Mark Law 6-5 in an extra end.

Fresno Construction, skipped by Tim Richards from Quesnel, claimed the B-event 7-3 over Tom Dall from 100 Mile House.

- Advertisement -

Daryl Halfnights captured the C-event final with a steal of 5 in the last end for a 7-6 victory over Jerry Mooney.

The ladies title went to Dianne Menzer from 100 Mile.

Her team knocked off Laura Balls from Williams Lake.

Keri Dunsmore defeated Brenda Sanford in the B-final, while Lynn Lanki claimed the C over Blair Mohr.

- Advertisment -
- Advertisment -
- Advertisement -

Continue Reading

More
    Load more

    You may also like



    In The News

    On Air