Two new Team Leaders will be joining the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism team to help attract visitors from around the world to the region.

CEO Amy Thacker said she’s really excited by these hirings and what they bring to the table.

“We’ve welcomed a new Director of Marketing to the team who starts tomorrow (February 7) Rodrigo Landim and we’ve introduced a new position within the organization, an experienced Commercial Officer to help guide business development and work with our local communities and industries to grow tourism.”

Thacker noted that Landim has global experience in marketing while Frank Creasey has spent decades in the tourism sector as a Chief Executive Officer of Fort McMurray Tourism and Managing Director of Travel Alberta North.

- Advertisement -

“Rodrigo will help us reach out to people around the world to tell the story of our incredible visitor experiences here in the land without limits. Frank will be connecting businesses with the services and supports they need for their operations and working to enhance local tourism offerings” Thacker stated in a release.

Both Landim and Creasey will lead a team of destination experienced managers who will be on the ground working, later in the Spring, with tourism operators where they are located.

Andre Kuerbis, Chair of the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association board said “The CCCTA board is excited to welcome both Rodrigo and Frank to our leadership team and to our important mission of responsibly growing tourism in the Cariboo Chilcotin Coast.”